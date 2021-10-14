Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 368,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

