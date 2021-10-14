Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

