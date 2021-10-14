Barclays Increases América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $21.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 125.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.