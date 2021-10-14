Barclays Increases Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 235

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211.93 ($2.77).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 223.30 ($2.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.78. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

