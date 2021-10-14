Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 748.20 ($9.78) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 771.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 583.19. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.76.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

