Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 445.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 28.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 51,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.