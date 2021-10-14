Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 49,931,864 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Baron Oil Company Profile (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

