BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 114.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 171,543 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 505.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,266. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

