Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,476.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,353.82. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,028.01 ($13.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 109,454 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.34), for a total transaction of £1,704,198.78 ($2,226,546.62). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,696 shares of company stock worth $1,506,070,184.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

