BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. 144,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,620. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

