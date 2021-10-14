BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.08. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 4,112,531 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.