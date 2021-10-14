BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $31.72

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.72, but opened at $30.64. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 5,285 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.
The company has a market cap of $758.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.