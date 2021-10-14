BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $670,207.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,612.41 or 1.00237909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00544075 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004812 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

