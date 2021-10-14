Bitfarms’ (BITF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.