Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $12.25 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $12.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.85.

BSM stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

