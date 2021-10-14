BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 443,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 93,534 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 145,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 143,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

