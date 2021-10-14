BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.