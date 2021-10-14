BlackRock Inc. Acquires 46,021 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.85% of Veritiv worth $133,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Veritiv by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 321.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

