BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.76% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $120,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $6,759,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.