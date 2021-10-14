BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,079,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,269,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innoviva worth $135,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at about $290,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.