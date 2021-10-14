BlackRock Inc. Has $119.84 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,751 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Argo Group International worth $119,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 41.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

