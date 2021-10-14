BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 270.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. 54,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

