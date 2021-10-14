BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLK opened at $867.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $895.01 and its 200 day moving average is $866.24. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

