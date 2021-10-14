Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.91. 33,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,834,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

