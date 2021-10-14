Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $606,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $2,630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $8,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

