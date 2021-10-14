Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in United Bankshares by 25.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 145,858 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $3,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.