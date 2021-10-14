Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.