Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

