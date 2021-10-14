Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $546,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 73.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,861 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.