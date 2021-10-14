Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 93.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,405 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,107,000 after buying an additional 1,021,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

