BMO Capital Markets Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$49.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.09. The company had a trading volume of 972,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.63. Aritzia has a one year low of C$18.99 and a one year high of C$47.98.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

