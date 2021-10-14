BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,317 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

