BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $748.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $400,784. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

