BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $43,000 Stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 666,329 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

