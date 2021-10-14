BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,202 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,939 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of REPL opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

