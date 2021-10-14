BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,436 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.