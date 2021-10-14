BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,807 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HOFT opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

