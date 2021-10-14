BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,242 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPX. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

GPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

