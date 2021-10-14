BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,485 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on STFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Robert Pollak sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $539,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.