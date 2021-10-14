BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,660 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHC. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VirnetX during the first quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 19.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter worth $103,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VHC opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

