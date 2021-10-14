BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,485,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $127,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $93.23 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.84.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

