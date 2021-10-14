Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.0630 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Bondly has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $6.56 million and $844,651.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00211130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

