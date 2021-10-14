Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

