Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BYD stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 93.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 115,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

