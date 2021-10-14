BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 530 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. HSBC downgraded BP to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

LON:BP opened at GBX 354.95 ($4.64) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.74. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £71.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

