BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.07% of BP Midstream Partners worth $46,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMP opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.22. BP Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. On average, analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

