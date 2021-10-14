BP (NYSE:BP) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.11.

BP stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $29.55.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 430.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

