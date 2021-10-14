Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 23,983 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

