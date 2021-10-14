Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after buying an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

