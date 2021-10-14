Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 226,070 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

